Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 1776502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.85 ($0.09).

Petrofac Stock Up 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

