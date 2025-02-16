Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Expands By 7.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $25.04 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

