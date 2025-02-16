Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Decreases By 13.3%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $408,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,606,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,858,980.17. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hakan Kardes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,683.20. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,002 shares of company stock worth $5,809,126 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

