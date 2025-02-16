PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 51,580 shares.The stock last traded at $95.44 and had previously closed at $95.44.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 113,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.