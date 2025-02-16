J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $9.86 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.42 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day moving average of $266.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

