EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

EQT has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EQT to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

EQT stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

