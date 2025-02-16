Amarillo National Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $132.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $116.27 and a one year high of $140.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

