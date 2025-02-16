Nkcfo LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,733,915.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,061.02. This represents a 41.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $888,458.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,038.38. This represents a 40.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,441 shares of company stock worth $11,247,722 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

