VeraBank N.A. Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,191 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

SNA opened at $339.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.36 and a 200-day moving average of $321.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

