Copperleaf Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

