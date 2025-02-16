ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $156.61 and last traded at $157.53. 3,058,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,816,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

ARM Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 209.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $2,321,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ARM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ARM by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 135,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

