J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $199.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $159.39 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

