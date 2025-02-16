Stanich Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 513,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,895,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 40.3% of Stanich Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stanich Group LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 155,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,750,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

