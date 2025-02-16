Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

