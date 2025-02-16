Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

