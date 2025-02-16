Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Sells 23,649 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for 5.6% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

AR opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.