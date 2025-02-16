Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

DAR opened at $40.90 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

