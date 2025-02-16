Nkcfo LLC Buys New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Trading Down 0.7 %

CPRT opened at $59.39 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.