WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,896,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $194,245,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $969.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $922.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

