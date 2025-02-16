BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day moving average of $583.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $495.94 and a 1-year high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

