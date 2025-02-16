Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

