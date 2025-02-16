Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 8,419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after buying an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,370.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 442,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,291,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

