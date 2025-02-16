Finning International Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
Finning International Trading Up 1.4 %
Finning International stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Finning International has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $33.25.
About Finning International
