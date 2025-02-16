Finning International Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Finning International Trading Up 1.4 %

Finning International stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Finning International has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

