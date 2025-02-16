OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.0 %

OFS Credit stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

