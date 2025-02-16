Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.65%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

