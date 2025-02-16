Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Perella Weinberg Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 4.7 %
Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $27.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
