Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 28th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NATH opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.25. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Report on NATH

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Free Report)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.