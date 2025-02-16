Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM) Short Interest Update

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPAM opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.26. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Themes Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Themes Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:SPAM Free Report ) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 19.79% of Themes Cybersecurity ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.

