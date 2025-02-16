Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM) Short Interest Update

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SPAM opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.26. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $32.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.
