Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,944,159.76. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $18,637,562. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $113.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

