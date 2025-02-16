SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $89.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,916,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,038,000 after buying an additional 780,616 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

