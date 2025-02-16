Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,922,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $222.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $226.02.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

