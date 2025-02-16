James Investment Research Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,518,000. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,219,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,909,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

