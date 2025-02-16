James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,942,000 after acquiring an additional 320,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $8,479,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 316.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 77,137 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,564,000 after acquiring an additional 44,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

