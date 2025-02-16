Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RealReal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Trading Up 1.4 %

RealReal stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

