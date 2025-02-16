James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,401 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,269,000 after buying an additional 816,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,118,000 after buying an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,738,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,273,000 after buying an additional 112,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,226,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,426 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.