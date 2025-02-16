Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

