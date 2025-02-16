Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,456,000.

Shares of GRNY opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $21.34.

