Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after buying an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.