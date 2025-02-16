Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 42,050 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 220.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.