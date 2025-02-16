Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 304,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

