ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $767.24 and last traded at $768.40. Approximately 415,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,786,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $776.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.