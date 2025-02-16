Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $24.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $357.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $339.10 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.74.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,475 shares of company stock valued at $541,219 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

