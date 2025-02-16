L.M. Kohn & Company Has $876,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

