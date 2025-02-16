SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,186,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,644,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,505,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $134.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

