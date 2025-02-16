Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 50,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Shell by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 130,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Shell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 240,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

