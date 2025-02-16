Principal Securities Inc. Has $24.55 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $119.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

