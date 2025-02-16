Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,731 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,169,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,838,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.85 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

