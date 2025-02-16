EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up about 1.0% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.67% of EMCOR Group worth $140,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EME opened at $425.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.24 and a 1-year high of $545.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

