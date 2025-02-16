Roxbury Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 139,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

