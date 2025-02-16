Lee Financial Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.07% of Compass Diversified worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,402 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,305,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CODI

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.