WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.